Kataka: Chauliaganj Police busts robbers’ gang, 4 arrested

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Kataka: In a major breakthrough, Chauliaganj Police in Kataka city today busted a robbers’ gang ahead of the beginning of the festive season and arrested four of its members.

After receiving information from a special source, a special team of cops conducted a raid when the members of the gang had gathered near the Lighthouse at Chauliaganj Community Health Center.

The arrested persons have been identified as MD Arbaaz, Sheikh Manohar, Sheikh Salman and Ganeshwar Das.

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During the raid cops also seized a car along with deadly weapons like such as knives, knives, sabers, four mobile phones, cash and etc. from the members of the gang, who were reportedly planning to rob a petrol pump and a jewelry shop near the National Highway 16.

The Commissionerate Police has informed that there are already criminal cases against the four accused in various police stations.

Further probe is underway to identify other members of the gang including the one who fled from the spot during the raid and arrest all of them.