Kataka: Abducted minor girl rescued, suspect detained

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Kataka: The seven-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from the Cuttack railway station on Saturday afternoon, has been reportedly rescued by the Chauliaganj Police and members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) today.

The joint team of police and CWC members also detained the elderly man who had allegedly taken the girl from the railway station along with him.

It is to be noted here that one Sima Gadanayak of Aali area in Kendrapada district had reportedly come to Kataka along with her husband and granddaughter for some work on Saturday afternoon and were slated to go to Pallahara in Anugola district. However, while waiting for the train at the station, the minor girl suddenly disappeared.

Soon, the elderly couple launched a frantic search for their granddaughter. But after failing to find her, they approached the Kataka Government Railway Police (GRP) and wanted to lodge a missing complaint. However, the GRP allegedly asked them to take the matter to the nearby Chauliaganj police.

Without any delay, Sima lodged a missing complaint with the Chauliaganj police station requesting to find her granddaughter. Based on her complaint, cops started an investigation into the matter by forming several teams.

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After verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in and around the Kataka railway station, police found an elderly man taking the girl along with him and purchasing something for her from a shop in Chauliaganj locality.

As part of its investigation, the Cuttack UPD had released the photograph of the alleged kidnapper and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the individual who would share information about him.

A total of ten teams of cops and CWC members were conducting raids in different localities of the Silver City to get some clue of the minor girl and the kidnapper.

Subsequently, one of the teams could trace the kidnapper in the Balikuda area today and detained him for interrogation, while the minor girl was rescued from the Kaipadar village in Khordha district.

Meanwhile, the minor girl is under the custody of the Khordha CWC and her family members have been informed about her finding. She will be handed over to the family members after completion of all due formalities.