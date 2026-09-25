Kataka: 420 grams of brown sugar and 115 grams of heroin seized; 4 arrested

Advertisement

Kataka: Officials of Excise Flying Squad, Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau, Unit-1, Cuttack, today seized 420 grams of brown sugar and 115 grams of heroin seized by conducting raids in three separate locations and arrested four drug peddlers.

A total of 420 grams of brown sugar was seized from the Balitutha and Badabuda areas under the Kujang police station limits in Jagatsinghpur district. Raids were conducted at two locations by the Excise Flying Squad (Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau, Unit-1, Cuttack).

Advertisement

The Excise team seized 193 grams of brown sugar from one accused Barada Samantaray and 227 grams from Anil Behera.

Similarly, the Cuttack District Excise Mobile Unit conducted a raid near Khaira Bridge at IPICOL Square within the jurisdiction of Jagatpur Police Station and seized 115 grams of heroin from Rajesh Kumar Behera and Jagan Samal. A motorcycle and two mobile phones were also seized from their possessions.