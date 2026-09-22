Katabhal GP PEO Kartikeswar Behera who began service with Rs 500 per month owns property worth crores

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Baragada: Kartikeswar Behera, the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Katabhal Grama Panchayat in Baragada district, who entered into government service in July 1994 as Secretary of Gaisilet GP with initial salary Rs 500 per month, now owns property worth crores.

In ongoing searches at six locations of Kartikeswar Behera, who is also in-charge PEOs of Firingimal and Gourenmunda GPs, all under Gaisilet Block of Baragada district, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of Behera and his family members;

Double storeyed residential building with area approx 6500 Sqft. located at Kandagada near Gaisilet, Dist-Baragada

Under construction residential four storeyed building with area approx 8000 Sqft. located at Gaisilet, Dist-Baragada.

One Market complex with area approx 2400 Sqft. at Kandagada, DistBaragada.

One Godown with area approx 1500 Sqft. at Kandagada, DistBaragada.

35 valuable plots on the outskirt of Gaisilet & Kandagada in Baragada district. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the buildings/plots/ market complex/Godown are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Cash Rs 2,98,177.

1 four wheeler (Bolero), 1 Tractor (Swaraj) & 4 two wheelers.

Gold, household articles, etc worth around Rs.3.70 Lakhs. Kartikeswar Behera, PEO, Katabhal GP of Baragada District is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing.

Cost of mahua flower Rs 22 lakhs also found in his godow.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of the PEO today at following six places in Baragada district;

Double storeyed residential building of Sri Behera at Kandagarh near Gaisilet,

One Market complex comprising six rooms at Kandagarh,

One Godown comprising three rooms at Kandagarh,

Four storeyed under construction building at Gaisilet,

House of his native village at Kandagarh,

Office chamber i.e. office of PEO at Katabhal GP,

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A total of six teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 5 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, 2 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baragada.

Enquiry is in progress.

Know about Behera’s service details:

Behera (DOB-11.01.1970) entered into government service in July 1994 as Secretary, Gaisilet GP with initial salary Rs 500 per month.

On 4.6.2009, he was promoted to the rank of VLW.

The post was redisgnated as PEO in 2012.

He has been working as PEO, Katabhal G.P. since 2024 along with in charge PEO of Firingimal GP & Gourenmunda GP, all under Gaisilet Block of Baragada district.

He has been serving over 30 years in the Baragada district.

His present salary is Rs 52,320.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Raids 6 Locations Linked To Baragada PEO