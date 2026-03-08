Karnataka youth arrested for faking identity, raping Odisha girl on pretext of marriage and attacking her

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today arrested a youth on charges of faking his identity, raping a girl on the pretext of marriage and attacking her in Bhubaneswar.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim at the Saheed Nagar police station, one Irfan Khan of Karnataka faked his identity and introduced himself to her as Jairaj Sharma with the aim to enter in a relationship with her.

After managing to win her heart, Khan allegedly kept physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. Recently, he was planning to take her outside Odisha. However, after realizing Khan’s motive, the girl lodged a complaint at the Saheed Nagar police station seeking action against him.

Advertisement

Acting on the complaint, the Commissionerate Police immediately arrested Khan while he was trying to flee from Odisha. Police also seized a number of fake documents from his possessions.

Further probe into the matter is underway.