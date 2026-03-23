Karanjia: Minor girl murdered over one-sided love; accused recreates crime scene

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Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, police have solved the case of a minor girl’s murder after her body was recovered from inside a sack in the Karanjia police station area.

The accused, a former tuition teacher identified as Trilochan Mahakud from Banki Sahi, was taken to the crime scene where police conducted a scene recreation. He demonstrated how he brutally killed the student.

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The girl’s body had been recovered two days ago. Following the discovery, police detained the tuition teacher for questioning. After he confessed to the crime, he was formally arrested.

According to police, Trilochan strangled the minor girl using a belt. After killing her, he placed the body inside a sack and dumped it near bushes.

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