Kantamal police raid fertilizer warehouse amid illegal sale allegations

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Kantamal: Manmunda Police raid Mishra Traders in Khatkhatiya; documents to be checked in magistrate’s presence.

The Police on Monday morning conducted a raid on a fertilizer godown of Mishra Traders located at Khatkhatiya on allegations of illegal sale of fertilizers in a few areas under Kantamal block in the Boudh district.

According to sources, the police were guarding the warehouse since last night and this morning the documents and stock registers are being checked by officials in presence of a magistrate.

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The officials said that any fertilizer found to have been stored illegally or against the rules will result in action against the violators.

This is not the first time Manmunda police is conducting inspection on fertilizer sale in the area and investigating into the matter.