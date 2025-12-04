Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bagh files Police complaint over death threat, watch

Advertisement

Balangir: Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bagh has filed a police complaint at the GRP Police Station in Kantabanji of Balangir district in Odisha in which he has claimed that he has received death threats.

As per the complaint, the MLA was supposed to travel by the Raipur- Vishakhapatnam Link Express train on Wednesday night when he noticed at the platform in Kantabanji that illegal migrant labourers were being transported.

He asked the labourers about where they were going. However, the workers could not give any satisfactory answer. Later, he also asked whether they have valid ticket, but in vain.

Accordingly, he informed the Kantabanji Town Police, GRP and RPF and asked them to rescue the workers and conduct further investigation.

Meanwhile, over six people, including Ward No. 1 Councilor Bunty Khan and Bunty Behera, allegedly rushed to the spot, misbehaved with him, and threatened to kill him, later the MLA lodged a police complaint at the GRP Thana and claimed this. The GRP police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Watch the video here: