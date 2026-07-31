Kangana vs Congress: UP Policeman’s Video Goes Viral during Lucknow Protest, watch

Advertisement

The video of a policeman snatching a burning effigy during a protest in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, women office bearers and workers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee tried to burn an effigy of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut outside the Congress office in Lucknow on Wednesday.

At the time, a police inspector on duty acted swiftly and pulled out a part of the burning effigy and ran away from the spot, ignoring the danger. The video of the incident has surfaced online and is being widely shared.

The Congress women workers were staging a demonstration at Mall Avenue crossing in Lucknow and attempted to set Kangana Ranaut’s effigy on fire. It was then that the inspector intervened and took away a portion of the effigy. Police are monitoring the situation in Lucknow to prevent any further escalation.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

A UP police inspector made a “heroic effort” in the line of duty while snatching and running away with a portion of the effigy of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Happened when Congress workers tried to burn Ranaut’s effigy at party office in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/BLgCjJugyB — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2026