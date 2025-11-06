Kandhamal: Woman alleges sexual abuse on false promise of marriage, files Police complaint

Advertisement

Kandhamal: A man has been booked in Kandhamal district of Odisha on the charges of having illicit relation on the false promise of marriage and for making an objectionable video viral.

The accused has been identified as Premanand Baliar Singh. He is Livelihood Coordinator.

As per information, a Block Livelihood Coordinator has been arrested on charges of having sexual relations with a woman on false promises of marriage. Tumudibandh police arrested him. He has also been booked for charge of making an objectionable video viral on false promises of marriage

It has been alleged that after having illicit relations for six years, Premanand cheated her and married elsewhere.

