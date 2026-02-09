Kandhamal: Two former school officials convicted, get rigorous imprisonment

Advertisement

Pulbani: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani today convicted two former school officials and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for embezzling government funds.

According to reports, the former school officials have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Nayak, the ex-Head Master of Tuakula NPS, who is currently posted as Assistant Teacher of Sadengi PUPS and Dhruba Charan Majhi, the former president, VEC, Tuakula NPS under Tumudibandha Block.

Each of them have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of four years and pay fine of Rs 20,000.

Ramesh Chandra Nayak and Dhruba Charan Majhi were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act,1988/409/120- B IPC, for misappropriation of government money without executing the construction work of New Primary School building at Tuakula.

Further, both the convicts were sent to jail custody to serve their sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Ramesh Chandra Nayak from service following his conviction.

Kumudini Sahoo, DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ram Das, Spl. PP, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.