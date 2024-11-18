Kandhamal mango kernel tragedy: One more dies, death toll rises to three

Cuttack: The death toll in the sensational Kandhama mango kernel tragedy rose to three as one more died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today. The deceased has been identified as Jita Majhi.

According to reports, Jita Majhi, was one of the two residents of Mandipanka village under the Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district was shifted to SCB Medical on November 2 from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after her health condition deteriorated.

At SCB, Jita showed signs of improvement. However, she had to undergo hemo dialysis for over 10 times with ventilator support as she had developed kidney infection and the doctors tried their best to save her. But Jita breathed her last at 2.15 PM.

Earlier, two persons had died and six people including Jita had fell seriously ill after consuming the mango kernel at Mandipanka village.