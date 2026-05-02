Kandhamal: Female lecturer found dead at residence in Phulbani town

Advertisement

Phulbani: In a tragic incident, a female lecturer was found dead at her residence in Phulbani town, the district headquarter of Kandhamal district in Odisha on Saturday.

Police have recovered the hanging body of the lady from a rented house at Madikunda Chhaka in Phulbani town.

The deceased has been identified as Tejeshwani Padhi from Sriram Nagar in Berhampur.

As per the information received, today afternoon, the owner of the house came to the police station and informed that there was a foul smell coming from the house where the teacher was living. Accordingly, Police visited the house and found the teacher hanging from the fan.

Later, Police informed her family about it and thus her mother and brother came to the spot from Berhampur.

Advertisement

However, her family has so far not filed any complaint at the police station regarding her death and has not also responded to the media.

Further investigation is underway to find out the reason and circumstances of the teacher’s death, said Phulbani SDPO Subhrajit Biswal.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Phulbani Town Police Station in this connection. Police seized the body and sent it to Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Police informed that the lady lecturer was appointed as a Guest Faculty in Phulbani’s Sanjay Smriti Government College.

She was dis-engaged on April 6 as per the contract. Even after this, she was living in a rented house at Madikunda Chhaka and today was found dead.