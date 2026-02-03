Kandhamal: Brutality with 14-year-old girl, video uploaded after tearing clothes in forest

Advertisement

Kandhamal: Brutality in Belghar police station area of ​​Kandhamal district. Brutality with 14-year-old girl. After kidnapping the minor, two youths first forced her to have physical relationship.

As per the police complaint, the minor had gone to the canal alone when she was attacked by the two accused from the village. They kidnapped her and first forced her to have physical relationship.

However, when the minor protested, they tore her clothes and recorded her stripped video. They then allegedly threatened to make it viral. The also allegedly beat her severely and tied her mouth with a cloth and left her in the forest.

Advertisement

The minor, spent the night in the forest with her hands and feet tied, and returned home with great difficulty and told her family about the incident.

After the family members filed a complaint at Belghar police station, Belghar police have registered a case and are investigating. While one youth has been detained in the incident, another youth is absconding.