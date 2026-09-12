Kandhamal: Biker Killed in Car-Bike Collision in G Udayagiri

Advertisement

Kandhamal: In a tragic incident a biker was reportedly killed following a deadly accident involving a car and a bike in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near Sukananda Church in Greasingia village under G. Udayagiri police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Pradhan of Braenguda village under Gadaguda panchayat.

Advertisement

According to reports, the accident occurred after the car allegedly lost balance and collided with the Pulsar motorcycle.

After getting alerted, G. Udayagiri Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. The car and bike have been seized while further probe is underway.

Also read: All liquor shops to remain closed across Malkangiri today