Kandhamal: 26 kg ganja, brown sugar seized, 4 arrested

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Kandhamal: Four youths were arrested by Khajuripada Police in Kandhamala district of Odisha as they were caught with large quantity of suspected narcotic substances during a patrol in Pandusuga village.

According to police, the team was conducting routine patrolling when they intercepted the four youths. A search led to the seizure of 26 kg of ganja and 3.60 grams of brown sugar.

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A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle without registration number, two mobile phones and cash amounting to 17,000 were also recovered from the accused, added reports.

Meanwhile, the four accused were later taken into custody and produced before the court.