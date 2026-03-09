Kalinga TV deeply mourns the passing of senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga TV deeply mourns the passing of respected senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra. He died on Monday after suffering a heart attack.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Ashutosh exemplified dedication, journalistic integrity, and an unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

His vast experience included significant roles at leading national publications such as The Times of India, Sunday Mail, The Pioneer, Mail Today, The Wire, Down to Earth, and The Telegraph.

Through his work, he consistently upheld the values of truth and responsible journalism, contributing meaningfully to informed public discourse.

The journalism fraternity has lost a respected colleague and stalwart. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and other eminent individuals mourned his death.

Kalinga TV authorities and staff also extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that they find strength and peace in the days ahead. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace!