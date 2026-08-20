Kalinga Global Photography Festival 2026 Inaugurated At KIIT

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Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Photography Day, the Kalinga Global Photography Festival 2026 was inaugurated by the KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences.

Attending as Chief Guest, State Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik gave an inspiring address to students and young photographers. He said photography is not just an art, but a powerful medium to preserve time and memories.

“No one can capture time, but photographers, through their cameras, can turn moments into memories,” the Minister said.

He also praised the contribution of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, saying it is due to Dr. Samanta’s relentless efforts and struggle that KIIT has today earned a distinct identity at both national and international levels.

Addressing the youth, he added that we are now in the era of technology and artificial intelligence. To drive the development of the state and the country, young people must make good use of science and technology. He expressed hope that students will play a key role in realizing the vision of Viksit Odisha-2036 and Viksit Bharat-2047.

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Guest of Honour, eminent Odia film actress Barsha Priyadarshini, said, “Today’s one photograph is tomorrow’s history. True photography is about capturing an image that conveys more than words.”

She also said that through KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta is making a beautiful effort to shape the future of students and build them into good human beings.

The event was also attended by KIIT University Registrar Prof. Gyanranjan Mohanty, Director General Prof. Debashish Bandyopadhyay, Dean of KIIT School of Media, Fashion Technology and Film Dr. Rajeev Kumar Panda, and Festival Convenor Prof. Sushanta Bahinipati.

Several renowned photographers, filmmakers, faculty members and students were present.

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