Kalimela doctor abducted by Maoists in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A doctor posted at Kalimela Community Health Centre (CHC) has been allegedly abducted in Malkangiri district yesterday.

The doctor has been identified as Amlan Bhoi.

As per reports, Dr Amlan attended the hospital and then while returning back to his government quarters in the afternoon he was allegedly abducted by unknown miscreants.

The health centre officials have lodged a complaint at Kalimela police station in this connection. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Later, the police found a poster written by the Maoists nearby his house. They also recovered an old mobile from his house premises. The reason behind is abduction is still not clear.

According to sources, doctor had a quarrel with some local people regarding the conduct of a post-mortem recently.

