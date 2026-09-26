Kaleidoverse Programme Held at KIIT University, Newly Admitted Students Accorded Warm Welcome

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT University organised the Kaleidoverse programme jointly by the School of Fashion Technology, School of Film and Media Sciences, and School of Mass Communication. The programme was organised to formally welcome the newly admitted students to the university.

KIIT University Registrar Gyan Ranjan Mohanty, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Debashis Bandyopadhyay, KIIT Art Academy Director General and Padma Shri awardee Adwaita Gadanayak, and Dean Rajeev Kumar Panda attended the programme as distinguished guests.

On the occasion, the KIIT School of Mass Communication unveiled ‘KIIT MC Khabar’ and its magazine ‘KIIT MC Chronicle’. The poster of the short film ‘Ilisi Ra Swada’, produced by KIIT students, was also unveiled during the programme.

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Kalinga TV Editor-in-Chief Soumyajit Pattnaik attended the programme as a special guest. He was accorded a warm welcome by the KIIT School of Fashion Technology, School of Film and Media Sciences, and School of Mass Communication.

The programme brought together students, faculty members and distinguished guests, marking a formal welcome for the new batch of students at KIIT University.