Kalbaisakhi storm wreaks havoc in Balasore, trees uprooted and power supply hit

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Balasore: Severe Kalbaisakhi storms lashed several parts of Balasore town on Tuesday, disrupting normal life and affecting road connectivity in multiple areas. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds uprooted several trees, leading to traffic disruptions across the city.

Large trees fell on roads while electric wires were snapped due to the impact of the storm, causing power supply interruptions in different localities. Fire Services personnel and ODRAF teams reached the affected spots and launched clearance operations to restore normal movement and remove fallen trees.

Despite the destruction, residents experienced some relief from the intense summer heat following the rain and strong winds.

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Notably, a similar Kalbaisakhi impact was witnessed a few days ago during the ongoing Thakurani Yatra in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district. Heavy rain and gusty winds disrupted the festival proceedings as Goddess Thakurani’s procession continued amid the downpour.

The yatra ground and cultural programme venue remained drenched for nearly one-and-a-half hours, forcing thousands of devotees to run for shelter. Two large decorative arches reportedly collapsed during the storm, while electricity supply in the area was also disrupted.