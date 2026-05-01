Kalbaisakhi storm wreaks havoc across Odisha

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Bhuabneswar: Kalbaisakhi rain wreaked havoc across Odisha on Thursday. The strong winds uprooted trees, destroyed houses and collapsed hoardings across various parts of Odisha on Thursday night.

The effects of the kalbaisakhi was seen in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as well. The twin cities reported collapsed hoarding, house being destroyed with falling trees, and broken tree branches disrupting traffic movements on roads due to strong winds under the influence of the kalbaisakhi.

Three persons were left in a critical condition after being hit by lightening. Strong winds caused hoardings to collapse at multiple locations.

In Bhubaneswar, a massive iron hoarding structure collapsed near the Durga Puja mandap at Old Station Bazaar during the storm, leading to the damage of a bike and a car. Meanwhile, a hoarding collapsed at Satichaura Chhak.

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Severe thunderstorm and rain lashed the Banki area, causing large trees to fell due to the strong winds. The fallen trees blocked roads, leading to long lines of vehicles stranded on both sides of the Ramachandrapur Kalapathara road. Banki Fire Department is cutting down trees and clearing the road.

Similarly, Kalbaisakhi has created havoc in Angul. Large trees fell in various parts of the city due to rain and storm, blocking the road.

Paradip also witnessed heavy rain storm for 2 hours yesterday. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and hailstorm lashed various places in Boden block and Binika block. Farmers are afraid that the hailstorm will damage the paddies and vegetable crops of farmers.

The Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms across Odisha, indicating that such weather conditions may continue on Friday. An orange warning has been issued for Gajapati, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.