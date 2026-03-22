Kalbaisakhi storm alert: Thunderstorms, lightning & strong winds to lash Odisha for 7 Days

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Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has forecasted Kalbaisakhi (nor’wester) thunderstorms across Odisha for the next seven days which will bringing rain, lightning, and gusty winds to several parts of the state.

According to the reports, multiple districts are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall. Wind speeds during these events may range between 30 to 40 km/h, while stronger gusts are expected in some areas.

An Orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts for today. These regions may witness intense thunderstorm activity, with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 km/h, along with lightning and heavy rain.

Additionally, a Yellow warning has been issued for ten districts that are Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri. These areas may experience moderate thunderstorms with lightning and rainfall.

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For tomorrow, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts remain under a Yellow alert, with expected wind speeds of 30 to 40 km/h along with rain and lightning.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall across 14 districts covering coastal, northern, and southern parts of Odisha.

The forecast indicates that such weather conditions are likely to continue across various parts of the state until March 28.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly due to the risk of lightning strikes and strong winds.