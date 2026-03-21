Kalbaisakhi rain to hit Odisha for the next 7 days, yellow warning issued for 10 districts

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Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has predicted Kalbaisakhi or nor’wester rain in the state for the next 7 days, with thunderstorms likely to occur in various parts of Odisha. Winds may blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph during the rain. The department has issued a warning for the next two days, stating that Kalbaisakhi may create havoc in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts today. An orange warning has been issued for these two districts, indicating thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph.

A yellow warning has been issued for 10 districts: Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri. Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts are under a yellow alert for tomorrow, with winds expected to blow at 30-40 kmph accompanied by rain.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in 14 districts of coastal, North, and South Odisha tomorrow. The Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rainfall in various parts of the state until the 28th.

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