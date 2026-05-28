Kalbaisakhi rain brings relief from intense heatwave across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha has finally received major relief from the intense heatwave, humid conditions, and unbearable summer temperatures that had gripped the state over the past several days. Kalbaisakhi rain and thunderstorms across different districts have significantly cooled down the weather and brought down temperatures across the state.

The sudden rainfall has washed away the impact of scorching sun rays and hot winds that had made life difficult for people. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum day temperature in most parts of Odisha has dropped by nearly 5 to 8 degrees Celsius following the rain activity.

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Weather officials said the change in climate conditions is clearly visible in satellite images, where blue shades indicate a rapid fall in temperature and the spread of cooler weather conditions across the state.

From coastal Odisha to western and interior regions, several places are witnessing pleasant weather after days of extreme heat. The weather department has also predicted that the effect of Kalbaisakhi is likely to continue for the next few days, keeping weather conditions favourable across Odisha.

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