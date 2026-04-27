Kalbaisakhi begins in Bhubaneswar, yellow warning issued for 18 districts

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Bhubaneswar: Relief from intense heat is expected as Kalbaisakhi thunderstorms begin affecting parts of Odisha from today. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts, predicting rain and storm activity across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a trough line is currently active over Odisha, increasing the chances of Kalbaisakhi rains in several regions. The impact of these thunderstorms is likely to continue till April 28.

The weather department has forecast rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. There is also a high possibility of lightning and thunderstorm activity during this period.

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Districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and Khordha are likely to experience a higher risk of lightning strikes.

Over the past few days, temperatures in Odisha have remained above 40°C. However, due to the expected rainfall, a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely. While western Odisha may continue to experience heat during the day, evenings are expected to be relatively cooler.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into deep sea due to the likelihood of rough sea conditions.