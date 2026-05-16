Kalbaisakhi alert for Odisha: Rain, thunderstorm along with gusty winds predicted for several districts

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that several districts of Odisha will receive Kalbaisakhi-induced rain fall along with thunder and gusty winds for the next two days.

The weather prediction has stated that the weather in the state will change and the effect of heat will increase in the next few days. However, some places will get relief from the heat as kalbaisakhi might bring rainfall along with thunderstrom.

The Meteorological Centre has also issued yellow warnings for some districts of North and South Odisha.

On May 17, the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri will witness thunderstorms along with winds of 40 to 50 kmph.

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On May 18, thunderstorms and gusty winds along with the effect of Kalbaisakhi will be witnessed in districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Meanwhile, there is no major change in temperature across the state for the next two days. However, the day temperature is expected to increase by 2 to 3 degrees in the next five days. As a result, the effects of the heat wave are likely to increase, making life difficult for people.

IMD has reported that the Southwest monsoon has reached Andaman ahead of schedule. As per weather predictions, the monsoon winds might reach Kerala by May 26, 2026.

Also Read: Monsoon reaches Andaman ahead of schedule