Kalahandi’s youth step into modern workplaces with Vedanta Aluminium’s Skill initiative

Bhubaneswar: Kalahandi, a land of vibrant traditions and untapped potential, is now witnessing a remarkable transformation. In its quiet lanes, a new story of ambition, confidence, and self-reliance is taking shape — led by Vedanta Aluminium’s skill development initiative, which has already trained more than 800 young people from Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh. With 55% female participation, the programme in Kalahandi is opening the doors to an avenue of opportunities for its people as well as boosting gender-inclusive employment and breathing new life into the region.

For decades, Kalahandi has been a region where opportunities were scarce, and aspirations often limited by circumstance. Today, the tide is turning. At Vedanta’s skill centres in Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh, young men and women are learning practical, job-ready skills that open doors far beyond the villages they grew up in.

The centres, run in partnership with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and NABARD, offer industry-aligned courses that blend technical knowledge with hands-on training. From hospitality and retail to food and beverage services, each program is crafted to meet real-world demands and evolving roles. Of the more than 800 youth trained so far, 75% have secured employment, reflecting a strong placement rate and the programme’s impact in creating meaningful career opportunities.

But the numbers tell only one part of the story. Behind every statistic is the experience of hundreds of individuals with a completely new lease of life. For example, Bighanasini Bisi, a 21 year-old from Bhatguda, now works at Fiesta Barbeque Nation in Pune after completing her training provided by Vedanta Aluminium. “I had never stepped outside my village before this,” she says. “The training gave me not just skills but the courage to step into a world I once thought was not in my reach.”

100% Placement in a Course: A Moment of Pride

The program’s 22nd batch of the Food and Beverage course recently achieved a landmark feat — 100% placement. All 24 trainees have found employment with well-known organizations such as AVN Group in Madurai, Sodexo in Bangalore, Club Mahindra in Pune, and Asmita Holidays in Bhubaneswar.

Each of these young professionals now earns an average annual salary that is above the minimum wage threshold. For families where monthly incomes were once uncertain, these steady pay checks represent both dignity and security. They also ripple through the community, inspiring other youth to follow the same path and dream bigger.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business, says, “Empowering youth through skill development is central to our vision for growth. The fact that more than half of the 800 youth we have trained are girls underscores our commitment to gender equality and self-reliance in Kalahandi. This milestone, along with the phenomenal 100% placement of our latest batch, proves the transformative power of quality training and collaboration with the Odisha Skill Development Authority. We are trying to build a more equitable and prosperous future for the region.”

Beyond Training: Building Sustainable Livelihoods

The program’s success lies not just in the number of youths placed but in its long-term vision — to nurture self-reliant communities through meaningful livelihoods. By combining quality training with assured employment or entrepreneurial pathways, the initiative gives rural youth a way to stand on their own feet while contributing to the local economy.

Aligned with global frameworks such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals — particularly those on gender equality, poverty reduction, and decent work — Vedanta Aluminium’s skill initiative represents a model of how corporate interventions can spark grassroots transformation. The company’s focus now remains firmly on scaling impact. Plans are underway to expand training modules, strengthen industry tie-ups, and explore new vocational streams that match evolving market needs.

For Kalahandi’s youth, this means jobs and a future filled with promise. What began as a skill program has grown into a movement of empowerment, one that is redefining the strength of rural India. From classrooms in Lanjigarh to workplaces across the country, the story of these 800 young achievers stands as a powerful reminder: when opportunity meets determination, transformation follows.