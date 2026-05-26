Kalahandi Septic Tank Tragedy: Odisha CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of 6 Deceased

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the Kalahandi septic tank tragedy of today and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

It is to be noted that earlier today six people died while another sustained critical injures after they suffered suffocation at Gaud Karlakhunta village under M. Rampur (Madanpur Rampur) police station limits of Kalahandi district in Odisha today.

According to reports, the labourers had entered the under-construction septic tank to remove centring this morning. However, as they felt suffocation, others entered one after the other to rescue other victims. But unfortunately, all of them fell unconscious.

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On being alerted by the family members, the local administration launched a rescue operation with the help of the villagers and pulled out all the victims from the tank. They were immediately rushed to the Madanpur Rampur Community Health Centre for treatment. However, doctors declared six of them dead due to suffocation.

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Also read: Six die, one critical due to suffocation in Kalahandi