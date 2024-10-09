Kalahandi: Former MLA Dhaneshwar Majhi passes away at 83

Bhawanipatna: Former MLA Dhaneshwar Majhi reportedly passed away today at the age of 83. He was the Member of Legislative Assembly from Narla constituency of Kalahandi district for several term. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP.

As per reports, Majhi breathed his last at the hospital in Kesinga in Kalahandi district while undergoing treatment.

He has been a three-time MLA. A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of Majhi.

Majhi was Rajya Sabha MP from 1978 to 1984. Similarly, he was elected from Narla and Kesinga constituencies as MLA in 1971, 1974, 2000, 2004, 2014. Recently, he had left the BJD party and joined the BJP.