Kalahandi: Forester Bhagabat Behera under Vigilance scanner, DA searches launched

Bhawanipatna: Odisha Vigilance has launched Disproportionate Assets (DA) searches at three places associated with Bhagabat Bhusan Behera, Forester under Bhawanipatna forest range in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

As per reports, today i.e on 20.02.2026, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets ( DA) beyond his known sources of income by Bhagbat Bhusan Behera, Forester, Bhatangpadar Forest Section under Bhawanipatna Forest Range under Forest North Division, Kalahandi, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The searches are being led by 4 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi.

The searches are going on at these three places:

Residential triple storeyed building of Bhagbat Bhusan Behera located at Hill Town, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi. Residential house of his brother located at Vill-Deundi, Kalopala, PS-Junagarh, Kalahandi. Office Chamber of Behera, Forester, Bhatangpadar Forest Section under Bhawanipat na Forest Range under Forest North Division, Kalahandi.

Searches are in progress. Further report follows.

