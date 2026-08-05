Kalahandi: BJP Leader and Husband of Sarpanch Stabbed to Death in M. Rampur!

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M. Rampur: In a shocking incident, a BJP leader, who also was the husband of D. Karlakunta Panchayat Sarpanch, was stabbed to death in Kalahandi district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Fakir Rana. He was the husband of Snigdha Rana, Sarpanch of D. Karlakunta Panchayat under M. Rampur Police Station limits.

According to police, Fakir Rana was returning home on his bike after finishing work in M. Rampur in the evening when some unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked him on the road with a sharp weapon.

He sustained serious injuries in the attack. Locals rushed him to M. Rampur hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

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Following the incident, M. Rampur Police reached the spot and have launched an investigation. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

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