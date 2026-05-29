Kalabaisakhi wreaks havoc in several districts of Odisha, five goats killed as wall collapse in Kantamal

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Kantamal/Subarnapur: Kalabaisakhi has once again spread terror and devastation in Kantamal of Boudh district and Subarnapur with the heavy rainfall, hailstorm and high velocity winds ravaging the region on Thursday evening.

Mass uprooting of huge trees, electric poles, etc was reported in Kantamal of Boudh district. Roads remained cut off for a number of hours as many traffic had to stand still with the trees falling, thus stopping the movement of vehicles.

Later, Fire Service personnel removed the fallen trees to restore traffic on roads. Many areas in the district had to remain in dark for several hours as the electricity wires got damaged by the high speed wind power.

The walls of a houses belonging to one Sitaram Kheti collapsed, resulting in the death of five goats in Brahmani village, ward No. 4, situated under Khatkhatia panchayat.

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Meanwhile in Subarnapur, the roof of several houses were blown off, buildings collapsed and trees were uprooted due to high speed wind throughout the area.

In another tragic incident a woman was killed, and her husband severely injured amidst intense thunderstorm activity accompanying Kalabaisakhi rains throughout the state. The incident occurred at Maharajpali village of Kalimela block under the Malkangiri district.

Other districts have also witnessed the rage of the Kalabaisakhi storms.

The state government is continuously observing the situation as more thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in other districts of the state.