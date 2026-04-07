Kalabaisakhi rain in Odisha to continue for four more days

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Bhubaneswar: Kalabaisakhi rain in Odisha to continue for four more days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As informed by the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty surface wind will continue till 8.30 AM of April 11.

Check the day-wise warnings of the IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 8):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) and Hail very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Angul.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Deogarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati; at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 8 to 8.30 AM of April 9):

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ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph), Hail and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Deogarh and Sambalpur.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh & Jharsuguda.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 9 to 8.30 AM of April 10):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 10 to 8.30 AM of April 11):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.