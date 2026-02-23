Junior Teacher aspirants stage protest in Bhubaneswar, demand release of second merit list, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of junior teacher aspirants took to the streets of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, on Monday, demanding the release of the second merit list and the filling of vacant posts.

In 2023, the state government had issued a notification for 2,000 junior teacher posts, of which around 1,300 were filled. However, over 600 posts remain vacant after the first merit list was released.

The aspirants are seeking clarity on the marks scored by those who failed the exam and are pushing for the completion of the recruitment process.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court had directed the authorities to fill the vacant posts, but the aspirants allege that the government is not complying with the order.

Advertisement

Hence, the junior teacher aspirants are protesting against this. They have said that the protest will continue until this is resolved.

Watch the video here: