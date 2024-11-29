Junior Revenue Assistant Banamali Kar arrested for misappropriating public money

Rayagada: Odisha Vigilance has arrested Banamali Kar, the Junior Revenue Assistant of O/O Sub-Registrar, Bissam Katak in Rayagada district for misappropriating public money.

The Vigilance sleuths nabbed Banamali for misappropriation of Govt. funds to the tune of Rs 1.40 Crores towards registration fees, user fees & other Govt. revenue, for offences U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act, 2018/409/120-B IPC.

Following his apprehension, simultaneous searches have been launched on two locations linked to properties of Kar.

Following the misappropriation, the accused was on a run since the last 2 years, changing locations to evade arrest. However, a special team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed him after keeping a close watch over his movement.

Odisha Vigilance has launched a special drive to nab absconding public/Govt. servants who are evading the process of law. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted after collecting inputs of suspected whereabouts of the absconders.

Investigation in the case is underway

