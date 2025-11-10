Junior Engineer Jaynarayan Bagh arrested for misappropriation of Govt funds

Advertisement

Balangir: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Jaynarayan Bagh, the Junior Engineer of Bongomunda Block in Balangir district on charges of misappropriation of Government funds.

According to the Vigilance officials he had misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 22,16,072 by preparing false muster rolls, recording inflated measurements and without renovation of tanks in Belpada G.P area under Bongomunda Block, Balangir during 2023-24 & 2024-25.

Investigation by officers of Odisha Vigilance revealed that out of five tanks, one tank shown to have been renovated during 2023-24 is not at all existing.

Advertisement

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P. S Case no.23 dt.9.11.25 U/s. 13(2) r.w 13(1)(a) P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018/316/336(3)/340(2) BNS has been registered against accused Sri Bagh, JE. Today, he is being forwarded to Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir.

Investigation into Case continues.