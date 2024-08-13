Junior doctor misbehaves with lady doctor’s relatives in SCB Cuttack, complaint lodged

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a junior doctor has allegedly misbehaved with the relatives of a senior lady doctor in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the lady doctor’s mother and aunt had gone for an echocardiogram (ECHO) exam when the misbehaviour was meted out. A complaint has been filed with the Mangalabag police station.

The alleged doctor who misbehaved has been beaten up badly. The alleged junior doctor has been badly injured and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The police has taken up the matter of misbehavior with lady doctor in SCB seriously.

It is worth mentioning that this incident comes close to heels to the incident when, the body of a 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night in Kolkata.

The autopsy reports revealed that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. She was reportedly sexually assaulted and later murdered.