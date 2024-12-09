Junior Clerk Debajani Kar in Odisha Vigilance net for taking bribe Rs 20,000

By Subadh Nayak
Debajani Kar in vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Debajani Kar, the  Junior Clerk of office of Sub Registrar in Khandagiri of Bhubaneswar has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

According to reports, Debajani Kar was nabbed by the anti-corruption team while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for execution of Registered Sale Deed (RSD) of subplot.

The Vigilance sleuths recovered the entire bribe amount from her possession and seized it, said sources adding that following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Kar from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 26/2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against accused Jr. Clerk Debajani Kar.

Detailed report follows.

