Junior Asst in Balasore DEO office arrested by Vigilance

Balasore: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested Pradeep Dash, a junior assistant in the office of the District Education Officer(DEO), Balasore for possession of disproportionate assets.

As per reports, the slueths conducted their searches on properties of Dash which revealed that he possessed one multi storeyed building of area 3700 sqft in Balasore, one double storeyed market complex with 20 shops of area 4300 sqft worth Rs.1.09 crore at Sergarh, Balasore and six high value plots. Dash could not explain satisfactorily for the assests.

Following which, Dash was arrested and will be produced in the court today.

In this connection, Balasaore Vigilance registered a case against him.

Notably, vigilance teams comprising two Additional SPs, four DSPs, seven Inspectors, five ASIs, and other supporting staff yesterday launched simultaneous searches at the properties of Dash on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Judge, Balasore at six places in Balasore district.