Jungle Safari to come up at Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri

Puri: The Forest department has big plans to attract tourists. Jungle Safari will start at the Balukhanda Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri of Odisha soon. Wildlife PCCF Sushant Nanda informed about it on Saturday.

Nanda informed that the jungle safari will begin by October this year. Therefore, the surplus blackbucks in Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar are being shifted to the Balukhand wildlife Sanctuary in Puri.

Reportedly, a few black bucks will also be brought from Betanati. It has been hoped that the upcoming Jungle Safari, which will start by October, will offer new experiences to the tourists of Puri.