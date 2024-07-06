Jungle Safari to come up at Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Jungle Safari at Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary

Puri: The Forest department has big plans to attract tourists. Jungle Safari will start at the Balukhanda Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri of Odisha soon. Wildlife PCCF Sushant Nanda informed about it on Saturday.

Nanda informed that the jungle safari will begin by October this year. Therefore, the surplus blackbucks in Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar are being shifted to the Balukhand wildlife Sanctuary in Puri.

Reportedly, a few black bucks will also be brought from Betanati. It has been hoped that the upcoming Jungle Safari, which will start by October, will offer new experiences to the tourists of Puri.

Also read: Puri Rath Yatra July 7, 2024 schedule: Check timings in detail here

Himanshu 6696 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.