Jual Oram Challenges Claims over His Political Future, Alleges Campaign of Defamation, Watch

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Rourkela: Union Minister and BJP leader Jual Oram has alleged that a section of people is spending money to defame him and spread misinformation about his political future. He also challenged claims that he would not contest the upcoming election.

Speaking in Rourkela, Oram said that over the past few days, some people had allegedly been spending money to damage his reputation and spread false information about him.

He also referred to speculation that if he were to be dropped from the Union Council of Ministers, someone else would be given his position. Oram dismissed such claims and said he was not concerned by the campaign against him.

Emphasising his long association with the party, Oram said he had a deep connection with the organisation and had received sufficient recognition and responsibility from it. He asserted that he had the strength to respond if anyone tried to damage his reputation.

Responding to claims that he would not contest the next election, Oram issued a direct challenge, saying he would contest the election and prove his political standing at the ballot box.

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Oram further alleged that some individuals were attempting to destabilise him by using people within his own party and spending money for the purpose. He condemned such efforts and said the matter had been brought to the attention of the party’s general secretary, Manas Mohanty.

According to Oram, he would discuss the matter in detail with the party leadership and seek appropriate action. He also indicated that the central leadership would be informed if necessary.

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