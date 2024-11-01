JSW-POSCO Steel plant to come up in Keonjhar district: Odisha

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today announced that the JSW Group and South Korean company POSCO will jointly establish a major steel plant in Keonjhar district.

While speaking to the media persons in Keonjhar today, the CM said that during the roadshow programs of the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025 at Delhi and Mumbai, he discussed with both JSW & POSCO for investment in the State.

“Now, JSW and POSCO have concluded a MoU and mentioned that the Plant would come up in Keonjhar. The process is on..”, CM said while responding to questions on Steel plant in Keonjhar district.

It is to be noted here that the JSW and POSCO Group have signed the landmark agreement to develop an Integrated Steel Plant in India with initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum in Odisha.

