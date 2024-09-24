JSW plant in Odisha is yet to be finalized: Sampad Swain, Minister of Steel and Mines

Bhubaneswar: JSW plant in Odisha is yet to be finalized informed Sampad Swain, Minister Department of Steel and Mines, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Minister has further clarified that there is no clarity relating to JSW (Jindal South West) leaving Odisha. The Minister of Steel and Mines told that the investorrs cna invest as they wish, there is nothing to worry.

He further said that, delays in companies coming to the state generally happen. The starting of the JSWev plant might also be delayed. Nothing has been finalized relating to the shifting of the JSW plant from Odisha to elsewhere. What has happened in the former government shall not be discussed, the Minister further added.

It is worth mentioning here that on January 22, 2024, the JSW Group has proposed to set-up an EV & EV Battery Manufacturing Project at Naraj, Cuttack. The one-of-a-kind advanced technology-based Battery Manufacturing project with capacity of 50 GWH will be the world’s largest single location project in the sector. The company is also planning to set-up an OEM Plant for Electric Vehicles and Components in the same facility in two phases. In these two phases, JSW is planning to invest Rs 25,000 crore in the state, generating employment for more than 4,000 people.

