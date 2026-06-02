Joy in Similipal as tigress Zeenat welcomes four cubs

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Similipal: In what can be considered as good news for the animal lovers, tigress Zeenat gave birth to four cubs in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district three weeks ago.

Zeenat was brought to Similipal from Maharashtra back in November, 2024, as a part of special project to strengthen the tiger population in the reserve. After settling into her new home, she has become a mother to four healthy cubs. This is seen as a major success for the tiger conservation programme.

Forest staffs have been keeping a close watch on Zeenat and are delighted with the arrival of cubs.

Their birth is not only a positive moment for Similipal tiger reserve but also a positive sign for the future of tiger conservation in Odisha.

The four cubs will help increase the tiger population in the reserve and add new genetic diversity.

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Meanwhile, Odisha Cheif Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his happiness over the birth of the four cubs and thanked the forest department employees for the success.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ସମ୍ପଦ ଓ ବନ୍ୟପ୍ରାଣୀ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ଦିଗରେ ଆଜି ଏକ ଗୌରବମୟ ଅଧ୍ୟାୟ ଯୋଡ଼ି ହୋଇଛି। ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ଟାଡୋବା-ଅନ୍ଧାରୀ ବ୍ୟାଘ୍ର ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପରୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବାଘୁଣୀ ‘ଜିନତ’ ଶିମିଳିପାଳର ଅନୁକୂଳ ପରିବେଶରେ ଚାରୋଟି ଶାବକଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଇଛି। ଏହି ସଫଳତା କେବଳ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବ୍ୟାଘ୍ର ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି… pic.twitter.com/u0kUZwLOy5 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 2, 2026

For now, the focus is on ensuring the safety of Zeenat and her new born cubs as they begin their new journey in the similipal forests.