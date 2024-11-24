Jonk police station IIC Grudev Karmi suspended

By Subadh Nayak
Cuttack: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania (Y.B Khurania) today suspended Jonk police station IIC Grudev Karmi on charges of dereliction of his duty.

An official notification issued by the DGP, during the period of his suspension, the Jonk police station IIC will remain under the disciplinary control of D.I.G. of Police, SWR, Koraput. He will draw the S.A. and D.A. as admissible under Rule 90 of Orissa Service Code.

“Whereas, a disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Shri Grudev Karmi, IIC, Jonk P.S. of Nuapada District for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty,” read the notification.

“And whereas, it is considered expedient in the interest of public service,” it added.

“I therefore, in exercise of powers conferred vide Rule 840 of PMR, 1940 place Shri Gurudev Karm, IIC, Jonk, P.S. of Nuapada District under suspension with immediate effect,” the notification said.

