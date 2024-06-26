Joint meeting on rath yatra held in Puri, everyone’s cooperation sought

Puri: The famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his sibling swill be held on July 7 in Puri the holy city of Odisha. This year, the rath yatra will be a two-day long festival. This has been done to accommodate a number of rituals falling on one day that is Nabajauban darshan, Netrautsav and Rath Yatra.

Accomplishing this task and completing all the rituals effectively is the challenge. The Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that many strict decisions have been taken to make the ride orderly and disciplined. Many important decisions have been taken today in the second rath yatra coordination committee meeting.

It is a priority not to neglect any aspect during the two-day journey. The meeting was chaired by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today. Various issues ranging from drinking water, roads, traffic, electricity, transportation and security were discussed in the meeting in detail.

Since there is a risk of delay in the chariot pulling ritual, all administrative arrangements have been ordered to be kept in force on both the July 7 and July 8. As the Rath of the divine trinity shall be pulled for two days, extensive arrangements have been made for security, traffic control and traffic management. Elaborate arrangements will be made keeping in view the huge gathering of devotees.