Joint-Committee meeting on Srimandir projects begins

Advertisement

Puri: A joint-committee meeting of the cultural and technical sub-committees related to temple projects began at the administrative office of the Jagannath temple on Wednesday.

The meeting is being chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb. The Chief Administrator of the temple and the Managing Director of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) are joining through video conferencing.

Advertisement

District officials, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police, along with OBCC officials, members of the temple managing committee, and administrative officers, are attending the meeting.

The meeting is to review the progress of ongoing development projects undertaken by OBCC and deliberate on the framework for upcoming initiatives. Special focus will be given to infrastructure and development works linked to the temple and the annual Rath Yatra.

The Gajapati Maharaja will also assess the status of various works at the Gundicha temple, with emphasis on completing them before the forthcoming Rath Yatra.