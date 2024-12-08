Job fraud in Cuttack: 2 held for looting Rs 10 lakh from aspirants with false promise

Cuttack: In a case of Job fraud, 2 persons have been arrested in Cuttack of Odisha on Sunday. Mangalabag Police arrested the two brothers for looting aspirants with false promise of providing jobs in heath sector.

The two arrested accused brothers have been identified as Arjit Mohanty and Arpita Mohanty.

As many as 40 job seekers had filed written complaint against the two brothers. They complained that the two accused persons falsely promised them to provide jobs in the health sector, in different hospitals of the State.

As per reports, the accused persons had looted more than Rs 10 lakh with false promise of providing government jobs. They had taken money by promising to provide employment in the posts of ANM, GNM, Data Entry Superintendent, Attendant etc. in health centers and medical colleges of various districts. Even, fake appointment letters were given to the aspirants. They used to take Rs 20,000 to 30,000 from each aspirant.

After getting complaint, Police swung into action and initiated probe. Mangalabag Police have seized a costly car, a scooty, two phones, Rs 10,000 in cash, ATM card, PAN card, some bio-datas, fake appointment letters and fake seals from the accused persons. The two accused brothers have been arrested and forwarded to Court.