Jilted lover kidnaps bride in front of groom at gun point in Odisha’s Subarnapur

Advertisement

Subarnapur: A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by a jilted ex-lover in front of groom while they were returning to home after wedding in Subarnapur, Odisha.

The incident occurred in daylight near Tarbha in Subarnapur district as the newlywed couple was traveling from Kantamal to Kamakyanagar after performing their wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

According to sources, the kidnapped woman, Rasmi got married to Rinku Patel of Banapali village of Bolangir district. On the way to Rinku’s home in Bolangir, Rasmi’s former lover and his accomplices intercepted their vehicle and forcibly took her.

The groom has filed a police complaint and Police have initiated an investigation into the matter to trace the accused and rescue the woman.